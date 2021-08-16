The Witcher Prequel TV Series Blood Origin Announces New Cast Members
Netflix's The Witcher prequel series Blood Origin has added more members to its cast, as filming gets underway in the UK. Joining the show is writer, actor, and comedian Dylan Moran, who is known for the TV show Black Books and the Simon Pegg movie Shaun of the Dead. Lenny Henry, who stars in Amazon's upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV show, has also landed a role, while Mirren Mack (The Nest) and Nathaniel Curtis (It's A Sin) will also appear in Blood Origin.www.gamespot.com
