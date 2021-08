With around 43% of the human population being bilingual, it is no wonder that so much language research goes to see what kind of benefit can speaking multiple languages offer to us. Besides the scientific benefits, which we will discuss, there are many others, and it is no wonder that so many of us listen in awe and with a pinch of jealousy when we hear someone speak fluent French, Italian or Spanish. Read on to discover the 7 examples of how learning a new language can change your life.