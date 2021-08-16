Cancel
Specialty challah class at Park Synagogue

Cleveland Jewish News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePark Synagogue will present “Beyond the Braid: Taking Challah Baking to the Next Level” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 on Zoom. Challah baker Jessica Grosman will offer an online demo class to learn to make individual challah roses, a seasonal apple-stuffed challah and a crown challah studded with dried fruit, all suited for the High Holy Days.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

