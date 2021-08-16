Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall Street opens lower as China data sours mood

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzycH_0bT1jGLg00
The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 slipped from record highs at open on Monday as glum data from China sparked fears of slowing global growth and hurt shares of sectors that are closely linked to the health of the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 24.5 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 35490.83. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 6.4 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 4461.65​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 51.4 points, or 0.35%, to 14771.53 at the opening bell.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

164K+
Followers
195K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#U S Economy#Dji#Ixic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street bounces back as taper jitters fade

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street capped a tumultuous week with a broad-based rally as investors largely shrugged off the looming threat of the COVID-19 Delta variant and signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it could begin tightening its dovish monetary policy sooner than expected. While all...
ForexTV.com

Treasuries Move Modestly Lower Amid Strength On Wall Street

After ending the previous session firmly positive, treasuries moved back to the downside during the trading day on Friday. Bond prices initially showed a lack of direction but slid into the red as the session progressed. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 1.8 basis points to 1.260 percent.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500 rises as tech gains offset cyclical declines

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rose in choppy trading on Thursday, with gains in tech shares countering losses in cyclical sectors, as investors took the pulse of the economic rebound and gauged when the Federal Reserve might temper its monetary stimulus. Tech also supported the Nasdaq, while economically...
StocksPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks veer lower on Wall Street, extending weekly losses

Stocks are veering lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday, extending their pullback from the record highs they reached on Monday. The late slide followed several moves up and down during the day in choppy trading as gains for technology stocks were checked by drops in banks and other sectors. Prices for oil and other commodities were falling broadly, pulling mining and energy stocks lower.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wall St edges higher at open on tech boost

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, lifted by a rise in technology stocks, although concerns over a slowing economic recovery and the possible tapering of monetary stimulus put the Dow and the S&P 500 on course for their worst week since mid-June. The Dow Jones Industrial...
StocksDailyFx

Nasdaq 100 Rebounds as US Dollar Hits an 8-Month High, APAC to Open Higher

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed -0.19%, +0.13% and +0.51% respectively. The US Dollar extended higher amid rising tapering expectations, better jobless claims data. Asia-Pacific markets are positioned to open higher, but sentiment remains fragile. Tapering, US Dollar, Jobless Claims, China Stocks Plunge, Asia-Pacific at Open:. Wall...
StocksPosted by
The Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks took a late turn lower on Wall Street, ending with their second straight loss. The S&P 500 fell again Wednesday, a day after breaking a five-day winning streak. Technology and health care companies had some of the biggest losses. Markets didn’t react much to minutes released in the afternoon...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks track Wall St lower on Fed taper talk; won weakens

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve showed officials could start tapering later this year. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 32.84 points, or 1.04%, to 3,126.09 as of 02:59. ** Among heavyweights, tech giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.81% and peer SK Hynix fell 1.92%, while LG Chem rose 0.11% and Naver rose 0.12%. ** The minutes from the Fed showed officials expected they could ease stimulus this year if the economy continues to improve. ** Prospects of the United States paring stimulus within this year probably shocked markets initially, but investors seem to be taking that in better slowly, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 195.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,175.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.60% lower than its previous close at 1,168.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,175.0 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,175.2. ** The KOSPI has risen 8.79% so far this year, but lost 4.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 347.27 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 920, the number of advancing shares was 104. ** The won has lost 7.6% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 110.54. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 1.364%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.2 basis points to 1.882%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wall Street drops as taper fears, commodity losses weigh

(Reuters) - Wall Street indexes fell on Thursday on concerns the Federal Reserve could begin to rein in its massive monetary stimulus, while commodity-linked stocks sank as oil and metal prices tumbled to multi-month lows. The S&P energy sector was the worst performer among its peers with a drop of...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500, Dow edge lower ahead of Fed minutes

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow inched lower in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting and sought clues on when the central bank might start winding down its economic support. Seven of...
StocksNBC Miami

Stock Futures Are Flat After a Market Sell-Off Amid Fed's Taper Discussion

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Wednesday after Wall Street suffered a sell-off as meeting minutes showed the Federal Reserve started eyeing tapering before the year-end. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped just 20 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were both little changed.
MarketsStreet.Com

Dow Futures Tumble as Fed Tapering, COVID Concerns Grip World Markets

Global stocks on pace for worst week since February as COIVD surge hits growth prospects, Fed tapering rattles bulls. Fed Minutes point to 2021 start for tapering, but intense debate on timing and process. Toyota plans production cuts as chip shortage, COVID spike shuts plants in Asia region. VIX volatility...
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures 285 Pts Lower; Fed Minutes, Robinhood in Focus

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening sharply lower Thursday, continuing the previous session’s selloff after the minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting pointed to an early start to the tapering of its monetary stimulus. At 7 AM ET (1100 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 285 points,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy