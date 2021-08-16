AP Sportlight

The first two or three days that she walked into the Houston Rockets’ gym, Barbara Turner was so nervous — probably more so than she’s ever felt playing basketball. Turner, who won national titles at UConn in 2003 and 2004 before being selected No. 11 overall in the 2006 WNBA draft, was brought aboard this summer to intern under Rockets assistant coach John Lucas, a former NBA head coach and her longtime mentor. She worked offseason practices with younger players and did pre-NBA draft workouts with prospects before the Rockets asked her to join them in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League as a translator for Turkish first-round draft pick Alperen Şengün, whom the team traded up to select 16th overall last month.