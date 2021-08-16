Cancel
Pharrell Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

By Complex
Complex
 5 days ago

Pharrell Williams goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at The Webster in Miami and talks about Nigo giving him Bape sneakers, why his Ice Cream sneakers were blurred out of the "Drop It Like It's Hot" video, his sneaker history and Adidas collaborations, and more. Looking for the...

