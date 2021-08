EUGENE — Seven McGee has been tied to Oregon since he committed in April 2018. The running back was officially welcomed to college football in his first fall scrimmage. In the backfield with the second-team offense, McGee got a carry on second-and-three from the 38 when linebacker Justin Flowe came downhill with a head full of steam and absolutely leveled the true freshman running back for a loss. It was the first of two hits McGee took from Flowe last Saturday, with a later shot coming with the running back protecting Anthony Brown Jr. on third-and-eight before the quarterback was ultimately was forced to scramble for what ended up being a first down.