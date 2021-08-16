Mega Man X blasts his way onto Android in the latest chapter of the classic platforming series
We first learned about the existence of Mega Man X DiVe, thanks to a beta test back in 2019. Little was known about the game at the time, but this shooter was eventually released in Asia in 2020, revealing everything we needed to know about this free-to-play gacha game. Well, it would seem Mega Man X DiVe has been successful enough to warrant an English translation for the West, and so Mega Man X DiVe has been available in pre-registration since last month. Despite the fact the developer never bothered to offer a release date for the West, it would appear today is the day, though you'll have to wait until 10 AM EDT for the servers to go live.www.androidpolice.com
