Mega Man X blasts his way onto Android in the latest chapter of the classic platforming series

The latest chapter in the classic action shooting game, "MEGAMAN X!" Play as the legendary irregular hunters X and Zero, and take on the internet world known as the "Deep Log." "MEGAMAN X" CLASSIC SERIES RETURNS! Dashes, jumps, buster, and saber! The game retains the authentic actions of "MEGAMAN X" and has added automatic aiming and 360-degree shooting. The unique optimization of this game makes movements even smoother! The size and positioning of the buttons can also be customized to make it even closer to the original "MEGAMAN X!" Unlock the Gallery with Megaman X The images and 3D models in this game have been recreated using the latest specifications. The characters of your memories will be introduced with brand new appearances! Perform Combo with S-Tier Weapons In addition to the necessary busters and sabers, there will be a large number of weapons added to the game. Try the beam sickle of Grim Reaper Sigma and enjoy the thrill of tearing through enemies! Exciting Boss Challenge In addition, collect corresponding chips by defeating BOSSES. Make BOSS skills part of your own arsenal, and swiftly defeat all of the enemies. Both a Foe and a Friend This is the first time that the "Co-op" system is implemented in the "MEGAMAN X" series! Enjoy completing difficult levels with your friends. In the "Versus Mode," you can use the characters you've cultivated and show off various skills to defeat your opponents.