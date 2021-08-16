Cancel
Tom Griswold is Recuperating

By Wanja
radiofacts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Griswold, host of the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Show, is recovering from heart valve replacement surgery at a local hospital. It was originally planned as a repair procedure but it was determined that the replacement would provide a better long term outcome. He is resting comfortably and ordering...

Tom Griswold
#Bob Tom Show
