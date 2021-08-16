Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders Review: Qualcomm & ASUS Set The Bar

By Marco Chiappetta
Hot Hardware
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough a number of leaks hinted at is existence, it wasn’t until early last month that ASUS and Qualcomm made the Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders official. According to Qualcomm’s website, its Snapdragon Insiders program is already 1.5M+ members strong. The program, which is meant to directly engage with Snapdragon enthusiasts, consists of regular email newsletters and exclusive invitations to contests, influencer events and AMAs with product experts.

hothardware.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Qualcomm Snapdragon#Rog Phones#Mobile Platform#Front Camera 24#K Uhd#Wireless Technology#888#Samsung#Corning Glass Victus#Wi Fi#Mimo#Snapdragon Sound
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Electronicslaptopmag.com

New Samsung Galaxy Watch to boast next-generation smartwatch chip

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is right around the corner but the tech giant has announced the all-new Exynos W920, the first 5nm smartwatch chip to power its next-generation wearable devices. The Galaxy Watch 4 is set to deliver a big performance boost. According to the announcement, Samsung's next smartwatch chip...
Softwarepcinvasion.com

New Asus BIOS updates automatically enable TPM for Windows 11 upgrades

Microsoft’s announcements regarding Windows 11 have created a lot of confusion to say the least. If you happened to browse Microsoft’s PC Health Check app and discovered that your recently-purchased hardware is incompatible with the requirements set forth, you’re not alone. Perhaps that’s why Microsoft backtracked on the recommendation to use the app. Most of the time, you just need to enable TPM 2.0 via your motherboard BIOS in order to get the green light. Frankly, most users are not familiar with how to do this though. As such, ASUS is making things easier with its latest BIOS update that enables TPM 2.0 automatically for those who want to get Windows 11.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Google’s Pixel 6 AI Shows How Custom Chips Are the Future

Google’s new Pixel 6 is gorgeous in caramel and raspberry, but it’s what’s going on inside that will change the game. Inside the pastel-toned cases of Google’s latest Pixel phones sits the Tensor, Google’s new system-on-a-chip (SoC), and its attempt to compete against Apple’s A-series chips. Like Apple Silicon, Tensor uses custom-designed chips matched to the hardware. In Google’s case, the Tensor includes a new security chip, the Titan M2, and a mobile TPU (Tensor Processing Unit), which is built to run AI processes like Night Sight, and Recorder voice transcription. This looks like the beginning of a trend that may topple the mighty all-purpose chips of Qualcomm and Intel.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google announces Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with custom Tensor chip

In an unexpected move that mimics the Pixel 4 launch tactics, Google has showcased the flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro months before their announcements. The Google Pixel 6 series will be introduced in full later this fall with a custom Google Tensor chipset on the inside. The Google...
NFLmakeuseof.com

OnePlus Nord 2 Review: The Mid-Range Android Smartphone to Beat?

The OnePlus Nord 2 is a solid mid-range Android smartphone with a compact design, powerful chipset, and competent camera performance. There are a few oddities, but the OnePlus Nord 2 is an impressive mid-range smartphone that you just can't ignore. The OnePlus Nord 2 is a solid mid-range Android smartphone...
ElectronicsHEXUS.net

HP releases seven 27-inch+, 1ms, 165Hz gaming monitors

HP has decided to liberally sprinkle gaming monitors onto the market this week, with seven new models added to its HP X stables. Below I will embed a full feature table, but before doing so it is worth a quick summary of what is being offered here. HP has outed three new curved VA monitors, and four new flat IPS panel monitors for gamers. All the models are either 27-, 32- or 34-inches in diagonal, and they all sport a response time of 1ms, a max refresh rate of 165Hz, and are all certified as AMD FreeSync Premium gaming monitors. Another common trait is the three sided borderless design, and adjustable stands provided (which can be swapped out for VESA stands or mounts).
Technologychromeunboxed.com

The Chrome Cast 124: Pixel 6, Tensor chips and all the ASUS Chromebooks

This week’s episode of The Chrome Cast should probably be renamed “The Pixel Show”. In case you missed the news, Google officially unveiled its upcoming flagship phone earlier this week. Needless to say, we are excited and there’s a lot to talk about. While we spend quite a bit of the podcast talking specifically about the new hardware, the Tensor SoC that powers the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is arguably the bigger news as Google sets its sights on future hardware.
ComputersTidbits

Intel-Based Mac Pro Gets New Graphics Cards

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter. Registration confirmation will be emailed to you. My son is just about to order a PC with an NVIDIA card, about...
ElectronicsZDNet

Samsung introduces new wearables processor for Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung on Tuesday introduced its new processor for wearable devices that are built with its 5nm extreme ultraviolet (EUV) process. The Exynos W920 will support the new unified wearable platform that Samsung built jointly with Google, the South Korean tech giant added. The chip will first be applied to the...
ComputersIGN

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (FX506) - Review

The ASUS TUF Gaming lineup of laptops have always included good mid-range components for gaming on the go, and this year's model improves on the formula with even more powerful graphics components. The TUF Gaming F15 laptop refresh of 2021 now comes with the latest 11th gen Intel core CPUs, armed with an Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 that should be more than enough to power its 1080p screen with a high refresh rate. The new laptop also gets an update to its design and chassis, all of which helps in distinguishing itself from gaming laptops of the past.
Computersxda-developers

ASUS Chromebook CX9 Review: The new king of Chromebooks

When ASUS unveiled the new Chromebook CX9 at CES 2021, the Chrome OS community went wild. Premium consumer Chromebooks are few and far between, especially devices with a gorgeous build like the CX9. The wait was a long one, with nearly 7 months between the initial unveiling and preorders going live. Like many others, I’ve been looking forward to this Chromebook since January. Two weeks ago, I jumped to preorder the top model of the CX9 available at launch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy