Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders Review: Qualcomm & ASUS Set The Bar

Microsoft’s announcements regarding Windows 11 have created a lot of confusion to say the least. If you happened to browse Microsoft’s PC Health Check app and discovered that your recently-purchased hardware is incompatible with the requirements set forth, you’re not alone. Perhaps that’s why Microsoft backtracked on the recommendation to use the app. Most of the time, you just need to enable TPM 2.0 via your motherboard BIOS in order to get the green light. Frankly, most users are not familiar with how to do this though. As such, ASUS is making things easier with its latest BIOS update that enables TPM 2.0 automatically for those who want to get Windows 11.