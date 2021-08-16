You Can Do What You Want to Do
I’m an African-American male who has been living with HIV for many years. I want to stop people from getting HIV/AIDS by helping them learn how to stay protected. I can also show and tell people that you don’t have to give up on life because you have HIV. You can still do whatever you want to do in life—just embrace it. I feel as though I’m a big motivational speaker, and I can help others by telling and sharing my story because I’m a living witness.www.poz.com
Comments / 1