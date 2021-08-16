Cancel
Health

You Can Do What You Want to Do

POZ
POZ
 5 days ago
I’m an African-American male who has been living with HIV for many years. I want to stop people from getting HIV/AIDS by helping them learn how to stay protected. I can also show and tell people that you don’t have to give up on life because you have HIV. You can still do whatever you want to do in life—just embrace it. I feel as though I’m a big motivational speaker, and I can help others by telling and sharing my story because I’m a living witness.

POZ is the nation's leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

