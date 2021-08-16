Rensselaer City Directory provides historical information
Recently, Marsha Campbell visited the Jasper County Historical Society Museum with a purpose of discovering and adding to her many family connections. Janett Kingman helped her immensely because she is much more of a genealogist than I am. I was looking for an old telephone book to see if we could find out more about Mabel Campbell’s parents, but the earliest population listing we had was a City Directory from 1931-1932.www.newsbug.info
Comments / 0