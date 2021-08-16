Cancel
NTT DATA Enables Secure, Seamless Communications and Messaging for the Commonwealth of Virginia, Virginia Information Technologies Agency

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProvides unified and single interface messaging connectivity for agency. NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, is providing its messaging and collaboration technology solution for the Commonwealth of Virginia, Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA). Teaming with Skyline and Thundercat, a small, women- and minority-owned business, NTT DATA will be delivering a flexible solution that includes a suite of messaging technology and software unified through a single interface with enhanced security measures.

