NTT DATA Enables Secure, Seamless Communications and Messaging for the Commonwealth of Virginia, Virginia Information Technologies Agency

RainFocus CEO JR Sherman describes enhancements to the company’s innovative event solutions for CMOs and sales leaders. RainFocus, the next-generation event marketing and management platform, has announced new enhancements to the reporting structure of the platform that will provide marketing and sales teams with easier access to rich attendee behavioral data. In addition to increasing the number of core reports available by 20%, RainFocus has introduced Data Access Groups that will simplify the sharing of data while maintaining the company’s high-security standard. As hybrid events rise in popularity, these reporting capabilities, along with RainFocus’ unified approach to events management and marketing, will allow organizations to measure an individual’s engagement at any point in their customer journey.