Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Tech Tips With Margaret: How Zoom Has Prepared the Corporate World for Hybrid Work

Posted by 
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1AVG_0bT1h6g500

Health restrictions are continuing to change on a near-weekly basis, but for many, the option to rejoin the office has returned. Obviously, many are still concerned about that prospect or have even grown to prefer remote work.

This means many offices are going to be a hybrid of on-site employees and virtual employees for the foreseeable future.

It’s a tough task to make sure both of those sets of employees are having their needs met, but Zoom isn’t shying away from the task. This is discussed in depth by Susan Caminiti of CNBC, with the service that has become synonymous with video conferences explaining the challenges from Zoom’s perspective.

As the pandemic began, Zoom saw its daily users jump from around 10 million to over 300 million.

With Zoom now the main means of communication for many workers, the company had to quickly adapt and live up to their goal of making “the virtual experience as good, if not better, as in person,” as Zoom chief information officer Harry Moseley put it.

This has manifested in many more recent additions to the service, such as virtual receptionists, the ability to integrate Zoom into your calls with Zoom Phone, and protecting user reliability by backing up free services on their cloud rather than in data centers.

Whereas previously Zoom was an option for companies, now it has become essential. Leaders at Zoom have said they want companies to have all the tools they need regardless of the space so that businesses can separate productivity from any specific venue.

The question Zoom wants businesses to ask is “What is the purpose of having people in the office?”

If you would like to learn more about the difference Zoom is making in the hybrid office, read the article from CNBC here.

Comments / 0

BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
482
Followers
563
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
EconomyMySanAntonio

How to Eliminate Distractions and Stay Focused In Hybrid Work

As of May 2021, more than 70 percent of American businesspeople are still working from home. As much as some things changed after the pandemic, many things remain the same or are only changing slightly. The future of work appears to be hybrid. Just 5.7 percent of companies plan to keep working from home permanently, meaning employees will have to deal with a new range of challenges and distractions. How should business owners, salespeople, and consultants plan their lives if they have to switch between in-office and at-home systems to make sales calls? How do you stay focused at work when you're constantly switching locations?
Australiaservicenow.com

Hybrid work is here to stay

Australians are obsessed with lifestyle. This national motivation has driven innovation at home, producing great life hacks to get from A to B, feed the family, and to get things done. COVID-19 has challenged assumptions about life and work, including the true drivers of productivity and value creation. When it...
Career Development & Adviceenterprisersproject.com

Hybrid work: 5 tips to build a vibrant culture

For years, organizations and their managers have dictated where work should be done. COVID-19 changed that. We now know that productive work is possible outside an office, and many employees are now able to demand greater choice when it comes to working arrangements. While some senior managers remain skeptical, those...
CIO

10 Tips to Effectively Manage a Hybrid Team

Remote work has become a catch-all for work done anywhere that is not in a designated onsite office. Yet now, the hybrid work model is emerging as organizations redefine the work environment to include both remote and in-office team members. For some managers, juggling multi-national, distributed teams is nothing new....
kclibrary.org

Tech Tips with Tech Access

Join our Tech Access team as they talk about various Tech Tips and take your questions about anything digital. Whether you have a quick question about your smartphone, computer, tablet, or you need help with something online, bring your questions and we will work through them together. Please RSVP to...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
CBS News

Making the most out of hybrid working

The spread of the Delta coronavirus variant means many companies and employees are uncertain of how plans to return to the office will be impacted. Keith Ferrazzi, founder and chairman of Ferrazzi Greenlight, a global consulting and coaching firm, joined CBSN to discuss how company leaders can optimize their hybrid work-from-home models.
RetailPosted by
TechRadar

How remote working has transformed the telco industry

Selling in the telecommunications industry used to be simple: commercial buildings relied on commercial services, and residential ones fell into the retail category. However, when the COVID-19 crisis hit, it forced swathes of Britons to work from home for months on end, meaning that their broadband ended up being used for both business and personal purposes.
EconomyArkansas Online

OPINION: Corporate cliches rise with Zoom

The first time Grant Thomas heard someone say they were "taking a bio break" was in December while he was freelancing at an ad agency. "It's a phrase I can smell," Thomas, an engineer and creative director based in Portland, Ore., wrote in a post on LinkedIn. "Just a nasty term."
TechnologyFast Company

How a simple OOO message can improve your hybrid work arrangement

Out of office email responders serve two purposes: They let people know you’re not at work, and they offer some helpful instructions should the sender require immediate assistance. As many office workers worked remotely during the pandemic, several started using OOOs for another purpose: protecting personal time. “An OOO reply...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Deloitte Report: Return to a world transformed - How the pandemic is reshaping corporate travel

Corporate travel, which took a big hit during the pandemic, is showing green shoots again. But will it approach prepandemic levels any time soon? How will the shift toward remote work affect the return of internal meetings, client visits, and conferences? The answers to these questions will determine how businesses and travel providers pivot to function in the new normal.
itprotoday.com

Trending Tech to Watch: What Is Hybrid IT?

You’ve heard of hybrid cloud, but what about hybrid IT? The latter term is becoming more buzzworthy as businesses realize that they can’t move all of their workloads squarely into a cloud-based architecture. What is hybrid IT? How is it different from hybrid cloud? When does it make sense to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy