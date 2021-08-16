Milwaukee Bucks' chief technologist Cordova focuses on Deer District connectivity, startup investing: Q&A
In a recent interview with the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Bucks chief technology and strategy officer Robert Cordova discussed the future the Deer District's connectivity and how Milwaukee's technology ecosystem can capitalize on the Bucks' success. He also shared thoughts about investing in startups through a partnership with Green Bay's TitletownTech and beyond.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0