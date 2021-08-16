Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Gone For Good’ On Netflix, A Harlan Coben Adaptation About A Man Looking For His Missing Girfriend

High school sucked for a lot of us, didn’t it? It didn’t take much for it to suck; often it was the presence of one or two people that made your life a living hell day in and day out. Bullying has just gotten worse in the 2020s, where people have the ability to torture their classmates outside school via social media. And if you think this is a phenomenon that’s not universal, think again. A new teen series from Jordan lets viewers around the world know that bullying — and its consequences — is pretty much the same no matter where you go.