Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Gone For Good’ On Netflix, A Harlan Coben Adaptation About A Man Looking For His Missing Girfriend
Harlan Coben TV Shows on Netflix (And The Books That Inspired Them) Harlan Coben‘s novels have been good source material for Netflix, mainly because the novels are sturdy and universal enough to move their locales from Coben’s usual New Jersey setting to different places around the world. In Gone For Good, based on Coben’s 2002 novel of the same name, the story takes place in Nice, France, along the French Riviera. But the mystery more or less remains the same as in the book. Read on for more.decider.com
Comments / 0