Lance Stephenson is one of the most enigmatic personalities to come through the NBA in recent years. Now, the former Indiana Pacers standout is looking to make a comeback. Stephenson was one of the top high school players in the country coming out of Brooklyn in the late 2000s. He attended Cincinnati for one year, winning Big East Rookie of the Year in 2010, before declaring for the NBA Draft. He was a pretty productive wing for the Pacers from 2010-14, before hitting free agency after turning down a five-year, $44 million offer.