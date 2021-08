Have you been confused by all the headlines regarding AirPlay 2 support and Spotify? Well, so was I, but after some digging, I can explain the whole mixup. To start, in my experience, the AirPlay multi-room audio feature has worked well, but apparently, some HomePod users still experience lag when using it. That’s led to a contingent of people in a Spotify forum thread asking for support for more modern AirPlay 2 codecs in the app.