Try Fazoli's 5 Best (and Worst) Menu Items for Italian Comfort Food

It might come as a surprise to learn that Little Caesar's pizza has been on the rise over the past several years, seeing a boom in business in 2020, according to QSR. That's in part due to the addition of pizza delivery to the business model which was launched at the end of 2019, as well as the pre-existing no-contact "Pizza Portal" pick-up system that turned out to be key during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not to mention the incredibly economical prices that make picking up a pizza (or several) very affordable. So while you might think that Little Caesar's pizza is a thing of the past, they've actually never left, and it might be time to take another look at what they've got to offer.