Bellroy Watch Strap review – a nice band at a nice price

By James Garriss
The Gadgeteer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREVIEW – My wife recently purchased one of the Series 6 Apple Watches, and she loves it. It monitors her exercise and activity, it allows her to quickly read text messages, it’s easy access to Siri, and so on. The Apple Watches are rather expensive, but she finds hers to be worth it, given all the functionality she gets. Apple’s watch bands, however, are another story. They are very expensive–some cost over $500– and we just don’t think they are worth the money. My wife settled for the cheapest band she could find, a black sports band made from fluoroelastomer (a synthetic rubber), which I would describe as functional but not attractive. She’s had her eye out for something more visually appealing at a pocketbook-friendly price, and I think she found what she was looking for in Bellroy’s watch strap.

the-gadgeteer.com

