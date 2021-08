This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock picks Nvidia and Robinhood. After building momentum following the reversal at the end of July, Bitcoin (BTC) seems to have stagnated a bit this week. Bitcoin was trading around $30,000 on July 21, but spent the following two weeks on an upwards trajectory reaching $47,000 by the end of last week. On July 12, BTC corrected to $44,500, but sprang up to a recent high of $48,500 by the end of the following day. Trickling down to $46,500 on August 15, BTC against tested resistance at $48,500 on August 16. BTC continued to trail down step-wise to $45,000 where it is currently trading.