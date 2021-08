Here we go again. Barely a month has passed since the end of Euro 2020 but a new Fantasy Premier League season is already upon us, meaning it is time to pick your 15-man squad for the new campaign.You have until 6.30pm on Friday evening to select two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards for the season ahead, with 38 free transfers and two wildcards in hand to make alterations over the course of the campaign.It’s come around quickly but at least this year we will go back to multiple 3.00pm kick-offs on a Saturday and the...