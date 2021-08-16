Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Man stopped with loaded handgun at Pittsburgh International Airport

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
FINDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh-area man was stopped Sunday with a loaded handgun at a security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The Emlenton man, which straddles Clarion and Venango counties, was stopped when Transportation Security Administration officers found the 9mm gun, loaded with 13 bullets, in his carry-on bag. One of the bullets was in the chamber.

The gun was confiscated and Allegheny County police were alerted.

The man told police he forgot he had the gun in his possession.

TSA officers have stopped 18 guns at security checkpoints so far in 2021.

