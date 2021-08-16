Fall 2021 high school football preview: Mission Valley Athletic League/West Alameda County Conference

MISSION VALLEY ATHLETIC LEAGUE/WEST ALAMEDA COUNTY CONFERENCE. (Predicted order of finish) What to expect: QB Jesse Madden is off to learn under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, but coach David Perry is no less enthusiastic about what his offense can do in his first full season at the helm after claiming the inaugural MVAL/WACC Foothill title in the spring. Senior Michael Dixon, the incoming quarterback, “has an incredible grasp of the offense,” Perry said. He’ll have an impressive stockpile of weapons to play with: senior RB/WR Matt White (second-team All-Bay Area), senior WR/CB Isaac Greene (second-team All-Bay Area at DB) and talented sophomore WRs Kyon Loud and Daniel Harper. On defense, O’Dowd will miss LB Kaleb Branscomb (first-team All-Bay Area) but returns a boatload of talent between Greene, DE Alijah Brown (6-4, 220) and DE Sipili Fonua (6-5, 215). Senior lineman Aiden Madden, Jesse’s cousin, could break out after what Perry described as a “transformational” summer.