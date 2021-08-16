Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 21:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1000 AM EDT. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until early Wednesday morning. * At 9:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 6.0 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday evening and continue falling to 5.7 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Water approaches some houses around Skinner Lake, especially along State Road 8.