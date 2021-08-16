IIROC Trading Halt - PWR

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 260.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,140 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy accounts for about 1.7% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.