Public Health

Moderna Enters Supply Agreement With Canada For COVID-19 Vaccine And Booster Candidate

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced a revised supply agreement with the Government of Canada for up to 105 million doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine and its booster vaccine candidate, for delivery through 2024. The deal provides for 20 million doses each year in 2022 and 2023, with an option for an additional 15 million doses each year. For 2024, the agreement includes an option for up to 35 million doses.

