Cadiz Business Association in talks to relocate gazebo project
CADIZ—Members of the Cadiz Business Association met Wednesday for a regular session and brought up the Main Square gazebo project as a main talking point. The lot has already been marked with the recognizable thermometer progress sign, but the old bank building adjacent to the lot has hung uncertainty over the gazebo’s projected completion on the corner. While it was several years ago, the building sustained damage from a fire, and its status has remained essentially the same since then, raising questions about whether it should’ve been demolished or repaired.www.harrisonnewsherald.com
