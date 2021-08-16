Cadiz Business Association in talks to relocate gazebo project

Clear Lake, WA – In conjunction with Skagit County’s Francis Road reconstruction project and in an ongoing effort to deliver safe and reliable energy to Skagit County, PSE and Potelco electric crews will be working along Francis Road to relocate several utility poles and upgrade related electric equipment to make way for the upcoming improvements. Due to the complexity of the work and for the safety of our crew, we may need to take a planned power outage which might impact surrounding residents or businesses; we will know more once the crew begins their work and will be sure to update you once details are confirmed. Please see below for project details.