Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cadiz, OH

Cadiz Business Association in talks to relocate gazebo project

By Shawn Digity
Harrison News-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCADIZ—Members of the Cadiz Business Association met Wednesday for a regular session and brought up the Main Square gazebo project as a main talking point. The lot has already been marked with the recognizable thermometer progress sign, but the old bank building adjacent to the lot has hung uncertainty over the gazebo’s projected completion on the corner. While it was several years ago, the building sustained damage from a fire, and its status has remained essentially the same since then, raising questions about whether it should’ve been demolished or repaired.

www.harrisonnewsherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cadiz, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Cadiz, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazebo#Talking Point#Cba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Boyd County, KYDaily Independent

County in talks on takeover of Camp Landing Sportsplex project

CANNONSBURG Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said it’s “pretty likely” the county will be taking over the Cedar Knoll Sports Complex project at Camp Landing, using the first round of the American Rescue Plan Act money to fund it. However, Camp Landing owner Jason Camp said county involvement in the...
Skagit County, WASkagit Breaking

Press Memo: Francis Road Electric System Relocation Project

Clear Lake, WA – In conjunction with Skagit County’s Francis Road reconstruction project and in an ongoing effort to deliver safe and reliable energy to Skagit County, PSE and Potelco electric crews will be working along Francis Road to relocate several utility poles and upgrade related electric equipment to make way for the upcoming improvements. Due to the complexity of the work and for the safety of our crew, we may need to take a planned power outage which might impact surrounding residents or businesses; we will know more once the crew begins their work and will be sure to update you once details are confirmed. Please see below for project details.
Argyle, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Argyle to relaunch town business association

The town of Argyle will relaunch the Argyle Business Association to support new and existing businesses in the 76226 ZIP code, staff announced Monday. The association began as an idea last spring, but in-person programming became difficult to organize amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the online business directory has endured, town officials, who discussed the relaunch on Aug. 10 at a Municipal Development District meeting, hope the second iteration will mean a more robust program to support local businesses.
Cadiz, OHHarrison News-Herald

Cadiz council caught off guard with private Sally Park stage request

At last Thursday’s meeting, Cadiz council member Eric Miller drew attention to a camper who requested to rent the stage at Sally Buffalo Park. But village solicitor Costa D. Mastros said the issue was a bit new to them. “If there’s no insurance, if our insurance doesn’t cover that on the stage, then we have to be very careful about what we do because we have to be covered,” he explained. When prompted on the camper potentially signing a waiver, Mastros questioned who would be signing the release: the person making the request and the band?
Baroda, MImoodyonthemarket.com

Baroda Business Association spurs controversy with plans to shut down

Just a couple of weeks after the disbanding of the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, there are rummblings on social media about the impending demise of the Baroda Business Association. Several members or past members complained on Facebook that the organization is being shut down and funds distributed per the bylaws of the association. They complained there was no vote or poll of the membership before the decision was made by the Board of Directors. And they argued that even if the Board followed the bylaws, it was the wrong decision for the Baroda area.
Malvern, ARMalvern Daily Record

Monday Malvern City Council meeting talks business

During their regular monthly meeting Monday, the Malvern City Council approved one item of new business, which pertained to the appointment of Michael Acord of BZA from Ward 2 to the Planning Commission. The council met via teleconference and streamed live to utilize communication from the Malvern Water Works Office.
Lakeview, ORlakecountyexam.com

Stalled water project talk continues

Discussion about the stalled north end water project continued between Pacific Pine Products and the Lakeview Town Council at its meeting on Tuesday, July 27. The proposed project would extend the Town of Lakeview’s water and sewer system to Pacific Pine Products, Shell Gas Station, the USDA Office and a few other properties.
Maryland StateCumberland Times-News

Project Restore gives businesses a jumpstart on recovery

CUMBERLAND — Project Restore, the state of Maryland’s $25 million economic recovery initiative to support small businesses and revitalize vacant retail and commercial spaces, will begin accepting applications in early September. “The entire mission of our state government continues to be keeping Maryland open for business, and with this transformative...
Clarion, IAclarionnewsonline.com

Council appoints Harrah, talks projects

The first agenda item at the Clarion City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 3 was to approve a resolution appointing a new council member. Jim Williams resigned from his position last meeting. The council approved Larry Harrah to serve the rest of Williams’ term, until the end of this year. City Administrator Clint Middleton noted that Harrah was the only person to submit an application after a notice for the position was previously published in the paper.
Merrifield, VAFalls Church News-Press

Merrifield Business Association Offering Hands On Training

The Greater Merrifield Business Association is hosting Maximize Your GMBA Membership – Know (and use) Your Benefits! on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from noon – 1 p.m. GMBA Executive Director Peggy James will provide a review and hands-on training to help businesses secure the marketing benefits offered through membership. The free...
Politicswiartonecho.com

Saugeen Shores grows, development by development

Residential development – check. Commercial development – check. Industrial development – check. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Members of the Town of Saugeen Shores Planning Committee (all councillors and the mayor) approved planning changes for three development proposals August 17, including a 10-unit rental housing plan in Southampton, a business park at the south end of Port Elgin, and a commercial plaza – with a rumoured Starbucks – at the north end of Port Elgin.
Granite City, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Three Businesses Added To RiverBend Growth Association Membership

GODFREY, IL -- The RiverBend Growth Association added three area businesses to its membership numbers in July 2021. GCS Credit Union was founded 80 years ago, in 1941, and has continually kept its focus on its members. “Throughout the years, that philosophy has served us well,” said Lauren McGee, who works with marketing and business development for the credit union. What began as a single office in Granite City is now is a full-service financial institution serving 18 Illinois Continue Reading
Gallipolis, OHGallipolis Daily Tribune

Downtown Revitalization Project and small businesses

GALLIPOLIS — For nine years, a group of residents have been working together towards one common goal – to make Gallipolis a place people love to live and visit. The Downtown Revitalization Project (DRP), formerly known as the Digital River Project, has been holding fundraisers and collecting donations since 2012 to help give back to the community through events and assisting businesses.
San Rafael, CAMarin Independent Journal

San Rafael Transit Center relocation project up for public review

Local transit officials are seeking public input on a $40 million proposal to relocate Marin County’s largest transportation hub in what would be a major redevelopment project in downtown San Rafael. The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District is proposing to move its San Rafael Transit Center one block...
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
Public HealthValueWalk

States Giving New Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Congress has sent out three rounds of stimulus checks. Some people are demanding more stimulus checks, but the economic rebound and other stimulus measures slim down the chances of another federal stimulus check. Some states, however, are using a combination of federal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy