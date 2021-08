The Seattle Seahawks are heading into week 2 of the preseason with a matchup against the Denver Broncos. Reports out of Seahawks camp are centered around WR Tyler Lockett, TE Colby Parkinson and rookie WR D’Wayne Eskridge. Tyler Lockett is dealing with a groin injury that is thought to be minor while Colby Parkinson’s foot injury isn’t as bad as initially thought and won’t require surgery. Returning to practice at least in a limited capacity is rookie WR D’Wayne Eskridge and backup RB Rashaad Penny. Chat Sports host Mitchell Renz keeps you up to date with the latest news and rumors surrounding the Seahawks in today’s video!