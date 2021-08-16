Cancel
Oklahoma State

Man killed, teenager hurt after car crash near Quapaw

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A man has died and a teenager is in critical condition following a car crash Sunday night near Quapaw.

Oklahoma State Troopers say the crash happened on US-69A near County Road E 16, three miles north of Quapaw. A 17-year-old boy driving a 2014 Honda Accord veered into the opposite lane, hitting 43-year-old Isner Made head-on.

Made was pronounced dead at the scene. The teenager was taken to a hospital in Joplin and later airflighted to a hospital in Springfield.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

