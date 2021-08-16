Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Looks Just Like Her in 23rd Birthday Post

Doing a double take! Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter turned 23 on Sunday, August 15, and the actress celebrated her eldest child with look-alike photos.

“Happy 23rd birthday to this beauty,” the Full House alum, 45, captioned an Instagram slideshow with the birthday girl. “I love you my Tashi.”

Natasha commented on the social media upload: “I love you!!”

Candace Cameron Bure and Daughter Natasha Bure Courtesy Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

The mother-daughter pair stood side-by-side in the photos, both rocking denim jumpsuits in the first picture and posing on a rooftop in the second.

One of Bure’s Instagram users wrote that the Dancing Through Life author and her daughter “look like sisters,” adding, “Hard to tell which one is turning 23, if you didn’t know already.” Other followers call the pair “twins” and said they could “both pass for 23.”

The Fuller House alum is also the mother of sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, with her husband, Valeri Bure.

Natasha has previously joked about looking like her mom, posting a family photo with Candace, the former professional hockey player, 47, and Lev in June. “My parents really said copy and paste,” she joked via Instagram at the time.

Candace and the athlete have been married since 1996 and try not to “gross out” their kids with PDA, she exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021.

“I actually censor myself a lot,” the Dancing With the Stars alum explained at the time. “So sometimes, we very innocently tease them just with kissing and stuff. They’re like, ‘Please take it somewhere else.’”

The former View cohost added that she isn’t opposed to sharing her clothes with Natasha — but not the other way around.

“I think your daughter can borrow your clothes, and I don’t think mom should borrow the daughter’s clothes because they’re probably a little too short and a little too tight,” the Kind Is the New Classy author explained to Us. “Probably not what we moms should be wearing. … I don’t ever ask to borrow her [outfits].”

Natasha praised her mom in May 2019 for setting the best “example on how to be kind, work hard. and just have fun with life.” She wrote via Instagram: “I love this woman so much.”

