Small protein protects pancreatic cells in model of type 1 diabetes

By University of Southern California
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study has shown that treating type 1 diabetes-prone mice with the small protein MOTS-c prevented the immune system from destroying insulin-producing pancreatic cells, effectively preventing the onset of the autoimmune disease. The small protein that first made headlines as an "exercise mimetic" increasingly appears to also have a...

medicalxpress.com

#Type 1 Diabetes#Pancreatic Islets#Protein#Dna#Usc Leonard Davis School
