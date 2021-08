ITHACA, N.Y. –– Tompkins County 4-H, an organization aimed at youth development, held its annual 4-H Fair after months of coronavirus driven uncertainty. Over the last 12 months, 4-H leadership encouraged their leaders and the fair board to think outside the box –– to figure out a way to have a summer fair and find ways to connect with the youth enrolled in clubs. The fair board came up with creative ideas to host both the 2020 fair and the recent 2021 fair. Most leaders found new ways to keep their students engaged.