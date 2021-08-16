Cancel
Protests

Clashes in Thailand as pressure builds on PM over coronavirus crisis

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (Reuters) – Thai police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters near the office of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Monday, as opposition parties moved to censure him in parliament over his handling of a COVID-19 crisis. Hundreds of protesters marched on the Government House to demand...

