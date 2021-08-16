Borussia Dortmund: Marco Rose comments on Thomas Delaney exit rumours

Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna is entering an important year of his development with the club. He expects the club to fight for trophies this season. Gio Reyna is entering his second full season as a Borussia Dortmund first team player, and it may be hard for those who don’t follow the club closely to believe that at the young age of 18 years, he is growing into quite an important player for Die Schwarzgelben. Dortmund have tendency of helping develop top young talent and giving them a chance on the big stage, but it’s often also up to the players themselves to show a mentality and maturity that is required for them to play at the high level the Bundesliga offers. For Gio Reyna, this hasn’t been an issue at all.