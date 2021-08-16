Borussia Dortmund: Marco Rose comments on Thomas Delaney exit rumours
Thomas Delaney is being heavily linked with a move to Sevilla, and Marco Rose spoke about the rumours on Monday. A report from Danish broadcaster TV 2 Sport claimed on Sunday that Thomas Delaney is on the verge of completing a move to Spanish side Sevilla. Marco Rose was asked about the rumour during Monday’s press conference, and denied that the Denmark international is close to leaving Borussia Dortmund.bvbbuzz.com
