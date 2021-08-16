Cancel
Soccer

Borussia Dortmund: Marco Rose comments on Thomas Delaney exit rumours

By Brian Szlenk Straub
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Delaney is being heavily linked with a move to Sevilla, and Marco Rose spoke about the rumours on Monday. A report from Danish broadcaster TV 2 Sport claimed on Sunday that Thomas Delaney is on the verge of completing a move to Spanish side Sevilla. Marco Rose was asked about the rumour during Monday’s press conference, and denied that the Denmark international is close to leaving Borussia Dortmund.

Posted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund women’s team earn 3-1 win in first ever game

The Borussia Dortmund women’s team made history on Sunday afternoon as they played their first ever game. And they put in an impressive performance en route to a 3-1 win over TSV 1860 Munich. A total of 1,300 supporters turned up at the sold out Stadion Rote Erde to watch...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Bundesliga Preview and Team News

Borussia Dortmund begin their Bundesliga campaign on Saturday as they go up against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Signal Iduna Park. Marco Rose takes charge of his first home game as Borussia Dortmund head coach this weekend. The Black and Yellows take on Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday one of the 2021/22 Bundesliga season in front of 25,000 supporters at the Signal Iduna Park. And we could be in for quite a contest between two teams with high ambitions going into the new season.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: DFL-Supercup Preview and Team News

German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich face off in the 2021 DFL-Supercup on Tuesday in what could be a highly entertaining affair at the Signal Iduna Park. The first trophy of the 2021/22 season will be up for grabs on Tuesday, as Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich battle it out in the 2021 DFL-Supercup. The DFL-Supercup is traditionally the curtain-raising fixture for the new season in German football. And while the result will not be of significant importance to either team, the game could give us a glimpse of where the two title rivals stand at the moment.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Marco Rose on Jude Bellingham: “I love the way he plays football”

Borussia Dortmund head coach Marco Rose has praised Jude Bellingham, saying that he loves the way the England international plays his football. Jude Bellingham exceeded all expectations during his debut season with Borussia Dortmund following his move from Birmingham City last summer. The young midfielder quickly forced his way into the BVB starting XI and also earned his place in the England squad for the European Championships. And Marco Rose is looking forward to working with him this season.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Unstoppable Erling Haaland leads Borussia Dortmund to dominant win over Eintracht Frankfurt

Erling Haaland scored two goals and set up a further three as Borussia Dortmund began their Bundesliga campaign with a 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Borussia Dortmund supporters were treated to the Erling Haaland show on their return to the Signal Iduna Park, as the striker led his side to an emphatic opening day win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Haaland scored two, while Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard and Gio Reyna were also on target to give the Black and Yellows a dream start to their Bundesliga season.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund player ratings from 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich

Abject defending and sloppy mistakes proved to be costly for Borussia Dortmund, as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the 2021 DFL-Supercup. Goals from Robert Lewandowski (x2) and Thomas Müller helped Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the 2021 DFL-Supercup. Marco Reus was on target for the Black and Yellows, but Bayern proved to be too strong in the end.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Gio Reyna expects Borussia Dortmund to “do great things and fight for trophies” this season

Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna is entering an important year of his development with the club. He expects the club to fight for trophies this season. Gio Reyna is entering his second full season as a Borussia Dortmund first team player, and it may be hard for those who don’t follow the club closely to believe that at the young age of 18 years, he is growing into quite an important player for Die Schwarzgelben. Dortmund have tendency of helping develop top young talent and giving them a chance on the big stage, but it’s often also up to the players themselves to show a mentality and maturity that is required for them to play at the high level the Bundesliga offers. For Gio Reyna, this hasn’t been an issue at all.
SoccerTribal Football

Brother of Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham makes Birmingham Cup bench

The kid brother of Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham made Birmingham City's squad last night. Jobe Bellingham is the younger brother of Borussia Dortmund's teenage sensation Jude Bellingham, who recently returned from England duty at Euro 2020. Jude left Birmingham last summer for the Bundesliga side, and Dortmund paid the...
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid midfielder Reinier joins Borussia Dortmund training

Real Madrid midfielder Reinier Jesus has returned to Borussia Dortmund for preseason training. The youngster was back after winning the gold medal with Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics. There has been talk of Reinier cutting short his two season loan and leaving BVB this summer, however he appeared for his...
Soccerfearthewall.com

Report: Sevilla FC Expressing Interest in Thomas Delaney

Borussia Dortmund’s Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney looks set to transfer to Sevilla FC, according to reports from Ruhr Nachrichten and the Danish network Sport 2. The rumored fee is small; rumored to be around €4 million. It may end up being slightly more, depending on how hard Dortmund’s front office negotiates, but regardless, BVB won’t be receiving any significant funds for Delaney.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund 2021/22 squad depth analysis and preview

With a new coach at the helm and a squad packed with talented players, Borussia Dortmund will be looking to fight for the Bundesliga title this season. Here we take a look at the BVB squad and analyse the squad depth for all positions. The Goalkeepers. After a difficult and...
SoccerSkySports

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski double earns German Super Cup

Robert Lewandowski scored twice for Bayern Munich to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the German Super Cup and give coach Julian Nagelsmann his first win as manager. The Poland star, who scored a record 41 goals in the Bundesliga last season, opened the scoring in the 41st minute and got the decisive third goal in the 74th after Marco Reus had pulled one back for Dortmund.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund: Mats Hummels closing in on return from injury

Mats Hummels has confirmed that he is closing in on his return from injury. And the centre-back could even be in the squad for Borussia Dortmund’s game against SC Freiburg this weekend. Mats Hummels’ preparations for the new season were affected by a patellar tendon issue that forced him to...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Is Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch German Super Cup

The first piece of silverware of the season is up for grabs in Germany, when Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich clash in the Super Cup. Always an exciting and watchable game, the two clubs make for even more intriguing following this year as they embark on new eras with new head coaches, Marco Rose and Julian Nagelsmann appointed at the two clubs respectively this summer.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Chelsea view Borussia Dortmund ace Bellingham as Rice alternative

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham. The Blues have a well documented interest in West Ham United defensive midfielder Declan Rice. But his price may mean any potential move is prohibitive. According to Eurosport, Chelsea have an eye on the 19-year-old Bellingham. West Ham are currently...
Soccerchatsports.com

Erling Haaland could STAY with Borussia Dortmund beyond this season says boss Marco Rose

Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose is bullish about Erling Haaland's chances of staying with the club beyond the current season, dismissing talk of his departure as gossip. Haaland was set to become one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer after his agent Mino Raiola and father, Alf-Inge, visited some of the biggest clubs in Europe earlier this year to discuss the 21-year-old's potential transfer.
UEFAsportingpedia.com

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Preview, Tips and Odds

Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund will come up against each other on Saturday at Dreisamstadion for a game of Bundesliga’s 2nd round. Early in the season Freiburg are sitting on 12th position in the standings with a point, while BVB are up to 3rd on three points. Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Five players back in team training for Borussia Dortmund

Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Emre Can, Julian Brandt and Thomas Meunier are all set to return to team training on Friday, in what is a big boost for Borussia Dortmund. Borussia Dortmund’s injury woes are finally easing up, with five players on the verge of making their returns. Head coach Marco Rose confirmed during his press conference that Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Emre Can, Julian Brandt and Thomas Meunier will all start training with the team on Friday.

