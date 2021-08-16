Improving the life conditions of young LGBTI persons in the Nordic countries
Despite the fact that life conditions of LGBTI persons in the Nordic countries have changed in the last 70 years, major public health surveys indicate that this group suffers from an increased amount of mental and physical health issues compared to the rest of the population. A new report, launched today by the Nordic Council of Ministers, describes the current state of research, and presents a number of efforts intended to improve the life conditions of this group.medicalxpress.com
