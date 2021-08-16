Cancel
Belarusian man sentenced after trying to cut own throat during trial -rights group

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 5 days ago
(Reuters) - A Belarusian man who tried to cut his own throat during a court hearing in June was sentenced to 8-1/2 years in prison after his trial resumed on Monday, the human rights group Viasna-96 and Belarusian media reported.

Stepan Latypov, 41, was arrested last September during an intensifying crackdown on protests by security forces loyal to President Alexander Lukashenko after a contested election.

He had tried to cut his own throat during a hearing on June 1 after complaining in court of torture and threats to his family and neighbours, activists, local media and a witness reported. He underwent emergency treatment in hospital.

The human rights group Viasna-96 has recognised Latypov as one of hundreds of political prisoners in Belarus.

Latypov was charged with organising riots, resisting police and fraud, and also accused on state television of planning to poison the police. He denies any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty, arguing that the case was politically motivated.

Belarusian officials have not commented on Monday’s verdict. A spokeswoman for the court declined comment but said a statement on the case would be published soon.

