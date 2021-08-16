Cancel
Snapchat: How to Find Your Contacts on the App

By Brandy Shaul
AdWeek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnapchat allows users to sync their device contacts to the mobile application in order to find any friends and family members that may also use the app. When someone syncs their contacts to the Snapchat app, they can quickly add those contacts as friends (if they want).

