How 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Assembled Its Nine Perfect Stars (Exclusive)

Piecing together the cast of Nine Perfect Strangers was like putting together a puzzle. Adapted from the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name, the Hulu series centers on the guests attending a high-end wellness retreat and the unconventional Russian woman who acts as their mind, body and spirit guru. Each actor cast in the ensemble had to be right for their respective role, but also, because of the nature of the story -- and how each character is uniquely suited to affect the others -- all nine had to fit together perfectly.