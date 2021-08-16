Cancel
Bedminster Township, PA

Bedminster Township Resident Jolted to Learn His PECO ‘Service Reps’ Were Really Scam Artists

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 5 days ago

Bedford Township Police are seeking this faux PECO truck and the men who used it in a local distraction burglary.Image via Bedford Township Police Department.

A pair of scam artists victimized a Bedminster home by posing as PECO service representatives, according to a Bedminster Township Police Department report.

The incident happened when a resident — not suspecting foul play — allowed the pair of thieves to enter his home.

The fraud victim had responded to a visitor on his doorstep, finding a “middle-aged white male with brown hair and wearing a reflective vest.”

Parked nearby was a four-door utility pickup truck.

The male at the door claimed he worked for PECO and that, owing to an upcoming planned outage, he would need to install a temporary generator onsite.

The resident let the scammer inside and out to a patio where the “generator” was to be placed. While the homeowner was busy, his accomplice robbed the home, taking an undisclosed amount of cash.

Bedford Township Police are seeking the van and any information from residents who may have been similarly approached.

If they show up on your own doorstep, do not engage them. Call 911 immediately.

In addition, the following reminders can guard you against this kind of imposter scam:

  • Never open your door to someone you do not recognize
  • Ask for a photo ID through a window
  • If a utility-related call or caller seems suspicious, call PECO at 800.494.4000
  • Report suspicious activities to the police

