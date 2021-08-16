Cancel
Dodgers Dugout: Extra-inning streak over? Cody Bellinger hitting? What’s going on?

By Houston Mitchell
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago
Cody Bellinger watches after hitting a two-run home run last week. (Associated Press)

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and it’s time for some random thoughts.

—I write that the Dodgers have a 1-12 record in extra innings and try to explain why, and then they win two in a row in extras. I write that Cody Bellinger needs to hit the bench when Trea Turner joins the team, and since then he is hitting .283/.327/.630 with four doubles and four homers in 46 at-bats. So, with that in mind....

—I don’t think the Dodgers will win the division this season. It’s not impossible, but they will more than likely need to win all three remaining games against San Francisco, but the Giants show no signs of slowing down at all.

—I don’t understand the continued fascination with starting Billy McKinney (.167/.313/.222, 47 OPS+ with Dodgers) over Matt Beaty (.260/.361/.373, 100 OPS+) in right field while Mookie Betts is out. Roberts did explain his reasoning, saying before Sunday’s game that “The value is that it’s a good at-bat in the 8-hole, he’s not there to carry the offense. He’s there to take good at-bats, see pitches, and turn over the lineup, which he has done. And with our roster where it’s at, he’s a couple of grades better than anyone else we can put out there. You still have to prevent runs to win baseball games.”

—I’d still rather see Beaty out there.

—Since joining the Dodgers, Albert Pujols is hitting .270/.313/.467, good for a 109 OPS+. He has nine homers and 32 RBIs in 152 at-bats. Against left-handers this season, he is hitting .313/.353/.607, good for a 158 OPS+.

—Since returning from the minors, Alex Vesia has allowed one earned run in 15 innings, giving up five hits and three walks while striking out 18.

Phil Bickford has not given up a run this month.

—The Dodgers are 72-46, four games out with 44 to play. They are on pace to win 99 games. Where they were with 44 games to play since they started winning divisions in 2013:

2013: 68-50, 7.5 games ahead of Arizona

2014: 66-52, three games ahead of San Francisco

2015: 67-51, 2.5 games ahead of San Francisco

2016: 66-52, one-half game ahead of San Francisco

2017: 84-34, 18.5 games ahead of Arizona and Colorado

2018: 64-54, tied with Arizona for first place

2019: 77-41, 17 games ahead of Arizona

We’ll skip 2020 because it was only 60 games.

As you can see, the Dodgers don’t usually have to do much rallying this late in the season to win the division. They also have their third-best record at this point in the season during this span.

The rest of the schedule

Who do the Dodgers and Giants play the rest of the way? Let’s take a look.

Dodgers

Home (25)

Pittsburgh (3), New York Mets (4), Colorado (3), Atlanta (3), San Diego (6), Arizona (3), Milwaukee (3).

Away (19)

San Diego (3), San Francisco (3), St. Louis (4), Cincinnati (3), Colorado (3), Arizona (3).

San Francisco

Home (23)

New York Mets (3), Milwaukee (4), Dodgers (3), San Diego (7), Atlanta (3), Arizona (3).

Away (21)

Oakland (3), New York Mets (3), Atlanta (3), Colorado (6), Chicago Cubs (3), San Diego (3).

What’s the Dodgers roster now?

Joe Kelly, Julio Urías and Mookie Betts go to the IL, replaced by Connor Greene, Corey Knebel and Mitch White. Zach Reks goes down. Kevin Quackenbush is back in Oklahoma City. Edwin Uceta rejoins. It’s so hard to keep track of every move, so here’s the 26-man roster as of Sunday:

Pitchers (14)

Phil Bickford

Justin Bruihl (LHP)

Walker Buehler

Brusdar Graterol

Connor Greene

Kenley Jansen

Corey Knebel

Darien Nunez (LHP)

David Price (LHP)

Max Scherzer

Blake Treinen

Ediwn Uceta

Alex Vesia (LHP)

Mitch White

Catchers (2)

Austin Barnes

Will Smith

Infielders (5)

Max Muncy

Albert Pujols

Corey Seager

Justin Turner

Trea Turner

Outfielders (5)

Matt Beaty

Cody Bellinger

Billy McKinney

AJ Pollock

Chris Taylor

If you remember Yoshi Tsutsugo, he was released last week and is expected to sign with Pittsburgh.

Injury Report

Scott Alexander (10-day IL, left shoulder inflammation): Alexander has had shoulder problems all season.

Mookie Betts (10-day IL, right hip soreness): They finally figured out what was wrong with Betts: He has a bone spur in his hip. They gave him a cortisone shot and he will play when he is able and probably faces offseason surgery.

Danny Duffy (60-day IL, left flexor strain): Duffy believes he has turned a corner on his rehab, but no timetable for his return has been announced.

Tony Gonsolin (10-day IL, right shoulder inflammation): Gonsolin continues working on strengthening his shoulder. It would be a surprise to see him before rosters expand in September.

Victor Gonzalez (10-day IL, right knee inflammation): Gonzalez has been dealing with tendinitis this season.

Joe Kelly (10-day IL, undisclosed ailment): No idea when he’ll be back since we have no idea what is wrong.

Clayton Kershaw (60-day IL, elbow inflammation): He won’t be available until “sometime in September” according to Dave Roberts. The soonest he could return is Sept. 5.

Gavin Lux (10-day IL, strained left hamstring): He has begun a rehab assignment at Oklahoma City, where he is hitting .278 in six games.

Jimmie Sherfy (60-day IL, right elbow inflammation): He was transferred to the 60-day IL last week and probably won’t return this season at all.

Julio Urías (10-day IL, bruised left calf): Urías was hit by a pitch in his last start, but is expected back as soon as he is eligible on Aug. 24

Caleb Ferguson, Tommy Kahnle and Dustin May are all recovering from Tommy John surgery and are out the rest of this season. Jimmy Nelson had elbow surgery and is out for the rest of the season. Edwin Rios had shoulder surgery and is also out for the rest of the season.

In case you missed it

Up next

Tonight: Pittsburgh (*Steven Brault, 0-1, 3.00 ERA) at Dodgers (TBD), 7 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570

Tuesday: Pittsburgh (Wil Crowe, 3-7, 5.27 ERA) at Dodgers (*David Price, 4-1, 3.60), 7 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570

Wednesday: Pittsburgh (J.T. Brubaker) at Dodgers (TBD), 7 p.m.., SportsNet LA, AM 570

And finally

Vin Scully recites the famous “Field of Dreams” speech. Watch and listen here.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

