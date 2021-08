The monthly child tax credit payments are underway for millions of eligible families. The extra cash is a big help for back to school costs and other expenses. But are you sure you want the advance payments now? The early cash is based on your 2020 tax return to determine your child's age and family income. Parents can expect the monthly checks to be sent via direct deposit or mail. Here's how it works: Qualifying families will get up to $300 each month for each child under age 6, and up to $250 a month for each kid aged 6 to 17 as a part of the American Rescue Plan through December. The second half will be available during tax time.