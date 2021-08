RENTON — Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t play in the first preseason game Saturday night in Las Vegas against the Raiders. But in a sign that he might see some action this Saturday when the Seahawks play the Broncos at Lumen Field at 7 p.m., he met the media after practice Wednesday, something he does weekly during the regular season. It was only the second time he has talked to the media since training camp began July 28.