Maryland Casinos Break State Contribution Record Despite Covid Restrictions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite limited capacity for eight months of the 2021 fiscal year, Maryland’s six casinos generated a record-breaking $1.39 billion in funding for state programs and services.

The Maryland Lottery said the casinos generated $1.746 billion in gaming revenue and contributed $723.5 million to the state, a 0.8% increase from the previous record for state contributions set in the fiscal year 2019.

“It’s exciting to set records, but the achievement we’re most proud of is that we remain a vital source of revenue that supports the people of Maryland,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “Our staff is mindful of that goal every day, and we appreciate the hard work on the part of our Lottery retailers and casino partners. It’s truly a team effort.”

The Maryland Lottery shattered its previous profit record by 12.5 percent.

Lottery sales reached a high of $2.611 billion, surpassing the previous mark set in the fiscal year 2019 by $414 million. Lottery ticket profits contributed $667.4 million to state programs.

Casino gaming revenue contributed $531.4 million for the Maryland Education Trust Fund, and more to these programs: