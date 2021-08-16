Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland Casinos Break State Contribution Record Despite Covid Restrictions

By CBS Baltimore Staff
Posted by 
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTWMI_0bT1YzRi00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite limited capacity for eight months of the 2021 fiscal year, Maryland’s six casinos generated a record-breaking $1.39 billion in funding for state programs and services.

The Maryland Lottery said the casinos generated $1.746 billion in gaming revenue and contributed $723.5 million to the state, a 0.8% increase from the previous record for state contributions set in the fiscal year 2019.

“It’s exciting to set records, but the achievement we’re most proud of is that we remain a vital source of revenue that supports the people of Maryland,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “Our staff is mindful of that goal every day, and we appreciate the hard work on the part of our Lottery retailers and casino partners. It’s truly a team effort.”

The Maryland Lottery shattered its previous profit record by 12.5 percent.

Lottery sales reached a high of $2.611 billion, surpassing the previous mark set in the fiscal year 2019 by $414 million. Lottery ticket profits contributed $667.4 million to state programs.

Casino gaming revenue contributed $531.4 million for the Maryland Education Trust Fund, and more to these programs:

  • Local aid to communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located: $92.2 million
  • Maryland’s horse racing industry: $78.8 million
  • Maryland’s Small, Minority and Women-owned Business Fund: $17.0 million
  • Responsible gambling programs, including cost-free assessment and treatment services for Maryland residents: $4.1 million

Comments / 4

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wjz#The Maryland Lottery#Business Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Coronavirus State Of Emergency Ends As Cases Spike

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan allowed Maryland’s coronavirus state of emergency to expire Sunday despite pleas from some Democrats who wrote to him that it is still needed. Maryland lawmakers urge governor to renew public health emergency because of increase in coronavirus cases due to Delta variant @wjz pic.twitter.com/Z9XPYwXYCs — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 13, 2021 The state of emergency kept the Maryland National Guard activated and allowed the governor to call for a statewide mask mandate if necessary. Provisions that allowed doctors and nurses to practice with expired or out-of-state licenses to alleviate shortages are ending along with forgiveness for expired...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: State Positivity Rises To 4.65%

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 766 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus. More than 3.6 million Maryland...
Maryland StateThe Dispatch

Maryland State Swordfish Record Broken Again

OCEAN CITY — A New Jersey angler is now the second officially recognized state record holder for the swordfish boated during the last day of the 48th Annual White Marlin Open. Jake Bertonazzi broke the state’s nearly two-week-old record for the Atlantic Division with a 318.5-pound swordfish hooked roughly 60...
Maryland Statewhatsupmag.com

Study Shows Maryland is the 6th Safest State During COVID-19

Maryland 2021 - With around 51% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and vaccination being essential for getting the economy back on track, WalletHub today released updated rankings for the Safest States During COVID-19, along with accompanying videos and audio files. In order to find out the safest states...
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Angler breaks newly set Maryland swordfish record

OCEAN CITY, MD—A New Jersey angler is now the second officially recognized state record holder for swordfish, which he caught in a tournament on August 6 in Ocean City. Jake Bertonazzi broke the state’s nearly two-week-old record for the Atlantic Division with a 318.5-pound swordfish — Xiphias gladius — caught while participating in the White Marlin Open, roughly 60 miles … Continue reading "Angler breaks newly set Maryland swordfish record" The post Angler breaks newly set Maryland swordfish record appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Is your Maryland business implementing COVID restrictions again? Help us keep a running list here.

With coronavirus cases on the rise again and an indoor mask mandate in several jurisdictions in Maryland, more restaurants, concert venues and other businesses are reinstating restrictions, like requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, to keep their staff and patrons safe. The Baltimore Sun is keeping a running list. If you’re a business owner in Maryland, let us know what ...
Maryland StateBusiness Monthly

Maryland casinos generate record-setting revenue during July

Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate a single-month record of $180,145,516 in gaming revenue during July 2021. It is the third time in five months that the state’s casinos have set a new revenue record. The July total represents an increase of $40,225,498 (28.7%) compared to July 2020, when gaming...
Maryland Statemarylandmatters.org

Lottery, Casinos Deliver Record $1.4B in Maryland

Maryland’s six casinos and the state’s lottery ticket sales resulted in a record $1.39 billion in funding that was collected by the state in fiscal 2021. Lottery sales totaled a record $2.6 billion, topping the previous record set in fiscal 2019. Profits from the sale of lottery tickets contributed $667.4 million to funds collected by the state, also a record.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Renters Worried As Maryland’s Eviction Moratorium Expires

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order prohibiting residential evictions is set to expire Sunday with the rest of the COVID-19 state of emergency, families who are struggling to pay rent are left worrying about the future. India Wilson-Tremble is currently living in an extended stay hotel in Baltimore with her husband, two teenagers and an adult son who has mental health issues. “I’ve been here since July the 8th, on July the 6th I was formally evicted from my house,” said Wilson-Tremble. That eviction came after she and her husband lost their jobs during the pandemic. With a month-to-month lease,...
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

The Hidden Road In Maryland That Will Lead You To A Magnificent Overlook

Sure, Maryland may not be as mountainous as western states, but we DO have mountains and we DO have scenic overlooks. The following overlook in the Old Line State is lesser-known and is so worth seeking out. Check out this hidden gem that offers glorious views of Maryland AND West Virginia. Read on for the […] The post The Hidden Road In Maryland That Will Lead You To A Magnificent Overlook appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland’s COVID state of emergency is set to end Sunday. What exactly does that mean?

On March 5, 2020, Gov. Larry Hogan stood before reporters and TV cameras, announcing Maryland’s first known coronavirus cases and instituting a state of emergency. That state of emergency enabled an unprecedented number of actions that would follow, from expediting the purchase of pandemic supplies and setting up treatment units to closing down schools and ordering people to wear masks. On ...
Maryland StatePosted by
UPI News

Number switch earns Maryland man his second major lottery prize

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said changing his numbers at the last minute led to winning his second major lottery prize. The 36-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he was grocery shopping with his girlfriend at Redner's Warehouse Market in Baltimore on Saturday when he decided to play the lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game.
Louisiana StateKTBS

Louisiana keeps breaking COVID-19 hospitalization records

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's chief public health officer said Friday that about 1% of the state's entire population has become infected with COVID-19 over the past two weeks as coronavirus hospitalizations continue to climb to new heights amid the state's worst surge since the pandemic began. “We continue...
Public HealthSacramento Bee

Florida still breaking records for daily COVID cases; CDC says single-day high reaches 28,317, but state disputes figures

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The coronavirus surge in Florida continues with another record-breaking day of new cases reported on Monday. Florida’s daily case count reported Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 28,317 new cases for Sunday and 28,316 for Saturday, both significantly higher than the record-breaking case count of 23,908 reported Friday.

Comments / 4

Community Policy