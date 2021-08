EL RENO – A four-run top of the sixth was just enough Friday as the Shawnee Lady Wolves held off host El Reno 6-5 in the El Reno Tournament. The tiebreaker rule was employed in the sixth as Cece Gunville was placed on second base to launch the inning. Azayla Banks and Mvkke Wooward were each hit by a pitch. Adesya Waite then doubled to left field, scoring Gunville and Banks and sending Woodward to third, making it 4-2.