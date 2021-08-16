Caitlyn Jenner Vows to Finish Southern Border Wall in San Diego if She's Elected as Governor
Stressing that she's against illegal immigration, the former Olympic gold medalist declares that she will use state funds to 'fill in the gaps' at the border wall. AceShowbiz - Caitlyn Jenner is back on the campaign trail. While making a stop at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego, the Republican candidate for California governor vowed that she will finish the southern border wall if she gets elected.www.aceshowbiz.com
