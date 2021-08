The Federal Trade Commission filed an amended antitrust complaint against Facebook, after its earlier lawsuit was dismissed over insufficient evidence that the social media giant held a monopoly. The agency said the amended lawsuit includes “additional data and evidence to support the FTC’s contention that Facebook is a monopolist that abused its excessive market power to eliminate threats to its dominance,” including metrics on time spent on Facebook’s services and daily and monthly user data. “Facebook has today, and has maintained since 2011, a dominant share of the relevant market for U.S. personal social networking services,” the complaint filed Thursday alleges. “Individually...