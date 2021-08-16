Old electronics to be accepted in Trotwood; Drop off near old Sears

TROTWOOD — Electronic waste week begins today and goes until Saturday for people to recycle old electronics.

Items that will be accepted at the drop off include TVs, computer monitors, printers, scanners, clocks, flashlight, calculators, phones, digital/video cameras, radios, and more, according to the City of Trotwood.

No light bulbs or batteries will be accepted.

The drop off for electronic items will be self-serve in front of the former Sears building at 5200 Salem Ave. Trotwood.

Starting times are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 through Friday, Aug. 20, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, according to the City.

