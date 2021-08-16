Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trotwood, OH

Old electronics to be accepted in Trotwood; Drop off near old Sears

Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HfGoH_0bT1XYm000

TROTWOOD — Electronic waste week begins today and goes until Saturday for people to recycle old electronics.

Items that will be accepted at the drop off include TVs, computer monitors, printers, scanners, clocks, flashlight, calculators, phones, digital/video cameras, radios, and more, according to the City of Trotwood.

>>Passing showers expected throughout today; More rain possible this week

No light bulbs or batteries will be accepted.

The drop off for electronic items will be self-serve in front of the former Sears building at 5200 Salem Ave. Trotwood.

Starting times are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 through Friday, Aug. 20, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, according to the City.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
38K+
Followers
58K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trotwood, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Salem, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Trotwood, OH
Society
City
Trotwood, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronics#Electronic Waste#Printers#Light Bulbs#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Troy, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Van overturns in parking lot of Troy Towne Center

TROY, Ohio — Police in Troy are investigating after a two-vehicle collision left one van on it’s top. The crash happened Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Troy Towne Center where Walmart is located at. Officers said the driver of the overturned van was taken to a local...
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Police find gunshot victim in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton Police located a gunshot wound victim in Dayton Friday night. The victim was found in the area of Edwin C. Moses Blvd. and Washington Street at approximately 10:16 p.m., according to Regional Dispatch. Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that the victim had a gunshot wound to the...
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after pedestrian strike in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Dayton early Saturday morning. Montgomery County Dispatch tells us that crews were called out to a pedestrian accident on East Fairview Avenue around 3:22 a.m. >>OSHP investigating after plane loses power, crashes in...
Urbana, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Urbana Police arrest man accused of assaulting bank employee

URBANA — Urbana police arrested a man accused of assaulting an employee at a bank Friday afternoon. Initial emergency scanner traffic reported that a person was attempting to rob Civista Bank, located at 601 Scioto Street. Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell told News Center 7 that the suspect, identified Jon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy