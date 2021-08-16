More money to SNAP recipients

CHAMBER MANDATES VACCINES FOR STAFF, VISITORS: As coronavirus cases surge around the country, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, one of Washington’s largest trade groups, moved Monday to require anyone who enters its headquarters across from the White House — staff or guest — to show proof of vaccination. Once the FDA fully approves Covid vaccines, a decision expected sometime this fall, the shots will become mandatory for all Chamber employees, a spokesperson said, though a recent internal survey showed that over 90 percent of the group’s employees have already been inoculated. Still, the spike in new Covid cases has delayed the trade group’s staff from returning to its H Street headquarters three times a week, which they were set to do in early September.