Show Stopping 1937 Ford Coupe Could Star In Your Collection

This street rod is no stranger to the car scene.

A former 2nd runner up at the Detroit Autorama, this stunning orange and white 1937 Ford Coupe with a chop top could be the next subject of your bragging rights. Set to cross the Vicari auction block, this custom and perfected 1937 Ford Coupe could add some serious style to your collection. This street rod dream is as fresh as they come, with lots of unique touches to appreciate.

The Ford lineup was starting to get really interesting by the time 1937 rolled around. By this time, the models featured a more rounded look with v-shaped front. This gave the Ford Coupe an intense amount of style that hasn’t been seen on anything, quite this way, since. These vehicles are highly sough after to customize and run through the show circuit, or use for cruise ins.

This unique example will be a highlight of the October Biloxi, MS auction. During this fall auction, the world will be celebrating Vicari’s 25-Year Anniversary. It will take place Wednesday through Saturday, October 6-9, 2021 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center. You can join the crew for four days of bidding bliss in person, of bid from the comfort of your home. Even if you’re not bidding on a vehicle, this is great auction to attend, and bring the whole family to. If you’ve fallen in low with this creamsicle hot rod, you can learn more about it and how to bid here.